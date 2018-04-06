City win over United would clinch the title

United have lost eight of their last 13 league games against City, winning three. Their previous eight top-flight defeats by City came over a 49-game period stretching back to 1978. City were significantly better than their rivals when they met in December at Old Trafford, with the 2-1 winning margin not a fair reflection of their dominance.

Liverpool, on a high after their demolition of City, are two points behind United in third place ahead of their derby clash against Everton on Saturday.

Victory for Everton at Goodison Park could give United a pre-match boost, with the Merseyside derby kicking off at 1.30pm SA time, five hours before the Etihad clash.

The early kickoff has irked Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who is unhappy the game comes so soon after their Champions League match. Having seen Everton taste victory once in the last 22 Merseyside derbies in the league, the home fans will not be overly confident ahead of Liverpool’s visit. Klopp’s side have won five of their last six league games, and if they pick up three points on Saturday it would be the first time since 1989-90 that they have managed to win 10 or more away games in consecutive top-flight seasons.

At the other end of the table, Southampton (18th) and Stoke City (19th), face tough tasks to escape relegation trouble.

Stoke host Tottenham Hotspur, who are on the longest unbeaten run in the league (13 games) and the only team yet to lose in the league in 2018.

On Sunday, Southampton travel to Arsenal who have won four games in a row in all competitions. Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they take on London rivals West Ham desperate to keep their fading top-four hopes alive.

Crystal Palace will aim to pull clear of the relegation zone at Bournemouth, while Brighton and Huddersfield meet with both in danger of being dragged into the bottom three.

