Paris — France coach Didier Deschamps said Friday’s 3-2 home defeat by Colombia in a friendly served as a timely warning for Les Bleus, less than three months before the World Cup in Russia.

France appeared to have the match under control as they took a 2-0 lead inside 26 minutes, but then lost their way.

"I felt the players did not meet the requirements of high-level football," Deschamps said. "My squad listen to me but sometimes they can slip."

Reuters