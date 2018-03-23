Zlatan heads for Galaxy

Los Angeles — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed for the Los Angeles Galaxy and could make his debut for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side next week, Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday.

MLS rules allow clubs to sign three designated players who are not subject to salary limits, a rule introduced when David Beckham arrived in the league in 2007.

However, because the Galaxy have already signed their designated players for the 2018 season, Ibrahimovic’s salary will be limited to about $1.5m according to the Sports Illustrated report.

AFP