Caster Semenya is looking to break Zola Budd’s 34-year-old South African 1,500m record at the final Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix meeting in Paarl on Thursday.

Although there will be no pacemaker to assist her‚ Semenya‚ the World Championship bronze medallist in this event‚ will go up against US-based Dominique Scott‚ holder of the 4min 07.25sec South African indoor record.

Semenya‚ winner of the South African outdoor title at the national championships in Pretoria last weekend‚ has already come close to the 4:01.81 Budd posted in Port Elizabeth on March 21 1984. She went 4:01.99 at the African championships in Durban in 2016.

"At SAs it is all about the title‚ so the race is more likely to be tactical‚" Semenya said‚ referring to her 4:10.68 effort at the Tuks track on Friday night.

"I am really looking forward to Zola’s record. I have the 800m and the 1,000m record so it will be good to get the 1,500m record too‚" she added.

Semenya and Scott are both in great shape. Scott‚ with an outdoor best of 4:08.04 from 2017‚ has broken two national indoor records this season‚ at 1,500m and 3,000m.

Semenya ran her fastest 800m time on home soil this past weekend.

At the second meeting of the series‚ also in Pretoria nearly two weeks ago‚ she broke the rarely run 1,000m mark.

Meanwhile‚ Carina Horn‚ who went 11.03 to beat Evette de Klerk’s national 100m mark at the SA championships‚ has been confirmed for the Paarl meeting.

