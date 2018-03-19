Sport / Soccer

Mourinho slams Man United’s ‘lack of personality and desire’

19 March 2018 - 06:20 Agency Staff
Singled out: Scott McTominay, left, and Nemanja Matic warm up in the snow before the FA Cup tie against Brighton. The pair were the only Manchester United players not to be slammed by manager Jose Mourinho after the match. Picture: REUTERS
Singled out: Scott McTominay, left, and Nemanja Matic warm up in the snow before the FA Cup tie against Brighton. The pair were the only Manchester United players not to be slammed by manager Jose Mourinho after the match. Picture: REUTERS

Manchester — A day after he took on his critics in a media conference diatribe, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at his players after a lacklustre performance in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mourinho had made little direct criticism of his team after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by Sevilla or on Friday when he defended his work and questioned assumptions about United’s heritage. But this time his anger was firmly directed at the majority of his players.

"We deserved to win… We scored two and they didn’t score, but we didn’t play as I prepared the team to play," the manager said.

He singled out midfielder Nemanja Matic, who created the first goal for Romelu Lukaku and added the second himself with a late header, as one of the few players he was satisfied with.

"Many times Matic was an island of personality and desire and control, surrounded … by a lack of personality, class and desire," said Mourinho

Asked whether he had seen a positive reaction from his players after the Sevilla loss, he said: "I didn’t have the reaction from all of them. I had the reaction from some of them. And because some of them were mentally strong enough and with the football quality to play, was the reason why we won."

Mourinho showed particular anger that his demand in training for a quicker and more incisive transition game had not been carried out in practice.

"When I spend two days working on this and then I arrive here, attacking players hiding behind defenders, not wanting the ball between the lines, defenders playing just square passes and taking 10 to 12 passes to get from one line to another line, I have to feel frustrated. We prepared the team to be more aggressive, to attack the last line much more, and that connection between defenders in possession and attacking players didn’t work. I want more personality in the team," he said.

As well as Matic, Mourinho praised young midfielder Scott McTominay, although even those words were peppered with criticism of others. "McTominay lost more passes today than in all the matches he played together. But he was a Manchester United player. And for me a Manchester United player is a player that, when he plays bad, he gives to the team.

"The perfect Manchester United player is the one that has quality and personality and is consistent on that. But when you play bad you must have that personality that a kid of 20 years old has — and some of the others didn’t have."

Reuters

Chelsea and Spurs seek FA Cup salvation

Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino will have their eyes firmly fixed on Wembley
Sport
3 days ago

Mourinho under fire after Man United’s meek Euro exit

Fans have the mutters over cagey tactics and a lack of attacking play
Sport
4 days ago

Little sign of rust from Rashford

'In training is where I’m doing most of my learning'
Sport
6 days ago

Liverpool are keen to displace Man U

Battle for second place adds spice to hot derby as City closes in on title
Sport
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Buhai dumps husband, soars to lead in Cape Town ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Logo blackout ‘was not sponsor’s call’
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Smart Epic money on Annika and Kate
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Wayde’s healing now at a ‘positive stage’
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rabada is a R10-million man in the IPL auction
Sport

Related Articles

Chelsea and Spurs seek FA Cup salvation
Sport / Soccer

Mourinho under fire after Man United’s meek Euro exit
Sport / Soccer

Guardiola plays down talk of clinching title in derby
Sport / Soccer

Little sign of rust from Rashford
Sport / Soccer

Anthony Martial fit and available for Sevilla clash
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.