Chelsea and Spurs seek FA Cup salvation

London — With dreams of European glory in tatters, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur turn their attention to the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend, clinging to their last chance of silverware this season.

The competition’s lustre may have dulled in recent years as managers prioritise so-called bigger prizes, but Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino will have their eyes firmly fixed on a Wembley date on May 19.

Mourinho’s United, still reeling from a meek Champions League exit against Sevilla on Tuesday, host Brighton and Hove Albion, Conte’s Chelsea travel to Leicester City and Pochettino takes his Tottenham side to Swansea City.

Third-tier Wigan Athletic, the unlikely spanner in the spokes of Manchester City’s bid for a quadruple, welcome top-flight strugglers Southampton, under new manager Mark Hughes.

Mourinho’s one and only FA Cup triumph was with Chelsea in 2006-07 and the Portuguese will be well aware that adding a record-equalling 13th for United is now the bare minimum requirement from his second season at Old Trafford.

Chris Hughton’s Brighton side will be tricky opponents though, having made a good fist of their first season of Premier League football. They are in the last eight for the first time since 1986, three years after they lost to United in a final replay.

United striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored a consolation goal against Sevilla, knows United must respond.

"We have to bounce back. We have one trophy to chase and that is the FA Cup," he said.

While United were lambasted for their defeat by Sevilla, Chelsea earned some credit despite a 3-0 loss to Barcelona on Wednesday. Still, they have lost five of their last nine matches in all competitions.

They are far from assured a top-four finish in the league and Leicester, with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in form, will be a tough proposition at the King Power on Sunday. With no relegation fears, Leicester look prime dark horse material for a first FA Cup win.

A good omen for Chelsea is that the last time they won the trophy, in 2012, they beat Leicester 5-2 in the quarter-finals, albeit at Stamford Bridge.

For Pochettino the FA Cup offers the chance to rubber-stamp his impressive project at Tottenham with some silverware. Third and second place finishes in the league and topping a Champions League group including Real Madrid have earned him compliments aplenty, but his side are yet to sniff the sweet smell of success.

The 2017 FA Cup semifinal defeat by Chelsea was a kick in the teeth, as was March’s Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus after a 2-1 loss at Wembley. His side have been installed as favourites by some book makers but Saturday’s trip to south Wales will be fraught with danger.

Reuters