Little sign of rust from Rashford

Marcus Rashford is confident his development will not suffer from a lack of game time after scoring twice in a 2-1 victory against Liverpool on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.

Saturday’s match at Old Trafford was Rashford’s first Premier League start since Boxing Day and just his third in all competitions in 2018, but there was little evidence of rust as second-placed United put further distance between themselves and their bitter rivals.

The 20-year-old boosted his chances of earning another start against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday — the first leg of the last 16 tie finished 0-0.

But he says most of his learning is on the training pitch.

"Right now I’m probably not learning the most on the pitch. In training is where I’m doing most of my learning," said the striker

AFP