Anthony Martial fit and available for Sevilla clash

13 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Anthony Martial. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — Anthony Martial is fit and available for Manchester United’s Champions League round of 16, second-leg game against Sevilla, says manager Jose Mourinho.

The French forward missed last week’s Premier League victories over Crystal Palace and Liverpool but trained on Monday ahead of the visit of the Spanish club on Tuesday.

Midfielder Paul Pogba remains a doubt as United try to capitalise on the 0-0 draw in the first leg in Spain. "I don’t know if he is fit, but he trained after you left," Mourinho told a news conference after a training session that was open to the media.

"Martial is fit, yes."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also trained with the squad, although Mourinho did not offer any clues as to whether the Swedish striker might be involved against Sevilla. He has not played since December 26.

United go into the game full of confidence after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool cemented their place in second spot in the Premier League to make their qualification for 2019’s Champions League via a top-four finish highly likely. That is a marked contrast to last season when they finished sixth and had to win the Europa League to earn a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

Asked if United had the potential to go all the way this season, Mourinho was cautious.

"Not yet. But when a team reaches the last eight anything is possible. Now I have only one name and that is Sevilla. I know it is very difficult to go through.

"If we go through to the quarterfinal draw, doesn’t matter the opponent. It will always be one of the big names in European football, but we will try."

Midfielder Michael Carrick sat alongside Mourinho in the news conference and the former England international confirmed he would end his playing career at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has made only three appearances since experiencing an irregular heart rhythm in September.

"There comes a time when, as much as you like or don’t like it, your body tells you it’s time to stop playing. It’s something you have to accept," Carrick said.

Reuters

