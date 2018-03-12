Sport / Soccer

NEDBANK CUP

New strike combo delights coach Steve Komphela

12 March 2018 - 05:30 Sazi Hadebe
Steve Komphela. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Steve Komphela. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs beat First Division side Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to progress to the last 8 of the Nedbank Cup and coach Steve Komphela was delighted with his new strike combination.

"I think it worked well‚" said Komphela of his decision to leave Ryan Moon on the bench and start with Bernard Parker alongside Leonardo Castro. "If you look at the second goal, it came from Parker. He touched that ball and it went on to Castro to finish. As a coach, you can even put Parker into No10 and have two 10s if you want to.

"They coped well and they combined. You could build from that‚ there were certain positives that we can look back at."

The two strikers linked up well for the second goal after halftime; the Colombian Castro latching on to Parker’s pass to give Chiefs a 2-0 lead with his third goal since joining Amakhosi in January.

Parker was also the supplier of Chiefs’s first goal‚ his corner kick in the 27th minute headed in by defender Eric Mathoho.

But overall, Komphela should be concerned his team made heavy weather of the win.

Amakhosi should have buried their opponents‚ but lack of imagination up front saw them finishing under pressure, having allowed the visitors to reduce the score line to 2-1.

Parker‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Joseph Molangoane and Pule Ekstein all missed easy chances.

TimesLIVE

Steve Komphela wants Chiefs to look ahead for next cup tie

The Amakhosi coach expects National First Division outfit Stellenbosch to be a compact‚ tough prospect
Sport
3 days ago

Stuart Baxter puts his neck on the line

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is willing to lose his job for saying it‚ but South African football needs to weed its garden and requires ...
Sport
4 days ago

Million a month is fantasy, says Baxter

Baxter insists his monthly salary did not increase drastically when he left SuperSport United
Sport
5 days ago

