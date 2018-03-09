"They have accumulated 30 points‚ they have lost nine‚ drawn seven and won seven. The record speaks for itself. We sent our people to observe them — they are quite a strong team."

Komphela said Chiefs’ focus had been to recover from a demoralising 3-1 defeat against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, which has left Amakhosi eight points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership.

"The first two days are where you are trying to be more of a mental therapist: get rid of it‚ deal with it mentally‚ freshen your mind‚" he said. "And obviously that is also based on the fact that when you do your debrief you reflect. Without feedback you can’t look forward. And unfortunately part of that feedback is not positive [this week].

"From a tactical point of view‚ Stellenbosch looked quite clear. The matches we saw‚ they play three at the back.

"Sometimes‚ beyond a 3-5-2‚ they would make it 5-3-2.

"They have got quite a few players who are a threat. And Steve Barker has been in the PSL. We know his Tuks teams would work. They would be difficult to break. And any team is likely to be a reflection of the DNA of the coach. So they are quite competent and quite strong.

"But again‚ this is Chiefs … any match you play is a cup final.

"We just came through a cup final on the weekend. We’ve gone through 22 cup finals [in the league]. There are seven more awaiting us."

TimesLIVE