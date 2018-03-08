"It’ll be that their [plane] tickets are not on time‚ and ‘they [Bafana and Safa] don’t call my club’‚ and they’ve got no contact with the [Bafana] coach‚ and that ‘he [the coach] never comes to see me play in France’.

"And if I say our marks out of 10 with you guys [the media]‚ we won’t have good marks.

"And with the clubs‚ the same thing. I was there. It’s‚ ‘Ah‚ Safa don’t do this and Safa don’t do that’. At Safa House we say: ‘They’re not patriotic and [clubs] don’t release their players’.

"And there’s this sort of antagonistic approach. Unless we can have some sort of co-operation… we will just be [seeing] a reflection of the hostilities.

"And on the playing level some of the more experienced players may be casualties. Because in some way we have got to get some of these young kids on the field.

"And I’ve told the FA [Safa]: ‘Look‚ I could stay or I could go’. They can fire me‚ or I could resign because I don’t think I’ve got the possibility to do a job.

"But whoever the coach is … if they don’t take this sort of step and say‚ ‘This is what we should do’‚ I don’t think we’ll have a future."

SA’s development structures‚ including those at clubs countrywide‚ had to improve too, Baxter said.

"I just believe that in this country it’s so difficult and complicated. Yet‚ if we could get it right‚ it could be so beautiful.

"But we’re not going to get it right if we keep on replicating [the past]. And I’ve looked back‚ and it doesn’t matter who was coach‚ but in some way it’s screwed itself up. It doesn’t matter if it was Pitso [Mosimane]‚ or [if it was] Gordon’s [Igesund] fault‚ or Shakes’s [Mashaba] fault or Carlos’s [Parreira] fault. Who’s fault was it? I think it’s the whole system and the way we’ve perceived our development‚ [that] is not working."