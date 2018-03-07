Million a month is fantasy, says Baxter

Stuart Baxter weighed in on the debate about his salary and dismissed as "absolute fantasy" reports suggesting he earns R1m a month as national team boss.

He took strong exception to suggestions that he has had very little to do since SA failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and insisted his monthly salary did not increase drastically when he left SuperSport United.

"I know when I read a little piece in the Sunday Times that says Stuart Baxter is earning R12m a year and he doesn’t do a lot for his work‚ I know that is trying to get people in Soweto and Alexandra to look and think this is to enrich a coach that doesn’t do a s**t-all lot of work.

"I understand how the media works," Baxter said.

While he did not disclose his salary‚ Baxter insisted that he was not earning anything close to that amount. "I paid off my salary to SuperSport to leave because I was so passionate about wanting the [Bafana] job. So this [story of] R1m a month is absolute fantasy."

Bafana have not played since bombing out of the World Cup qualifiers in November and Baxter was at pains to explain what he has been doing since then.

"I have been in Europe twice and I have secured one extra player for SA‚ Joel Untersee. "Joel is a Juventus player but is on loan to Empoli in Italy. He was born in Benoni.

"He’s now committed to play for SA. His dad is Swiss."

Baxter said he has been quietly preparing youngsters to join the team ahead of the restart of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers later in 2018. "I have been doing club visits all over SA‚" he said. "I’ve had sessions with [Banyana Banyana] and with the Under-19s."

TimesLIVE