Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is growing increasingly frustrated at what is‚ in fact‚ an incorrect common perception that his team play with five defenders.

He said this week‚ ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm)‚ that Chiefs "have never parked the bus".

Komphela pointed out that his 3-4-3 formation — which utilises three central defenders‚ two wingbacks on the side of two central midfielders and three forwards — can be very flexible for defence and attacking and has been recently replicated by Pirates.

"Could we think back to a match where you could say that Chiefs parked the bus? And then‚ as soon as we identified that match‚ we break it down‚ and then facts would show you that it never happened. At no stage‚" Komphela said.