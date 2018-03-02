Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is growing increasingly frustrated at what is‚ in fact‚ an incorrect common perception that his team play with five defenders.
He said this week‚ ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm)‚ that Chiefs "have never parked the bus".
Komphela pointed out that his 3-4-3 formation — which utilises three central defenders‚ two wingbacks on the side of two central midfielders and three forwards — can be very flexible for defence and attacking and has been recently replicated by Pirates.
"Could we think back to a match where you could say that Chiefs parked the bus? And then‚ as soon as we identified that match‚ we break it down‚ and then facts would show you that it never happened. At no stage‚" Komphela said.
What galls Komphela more is that Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredojevic has largely been praised since he started successfully utilising the same formation following a 3-0 Nedbank Cup shock at the hands of Ajax Cape Town‚ resulting in three victories since.
"I can count his [Sredojevic’s] team. Whether it’s Gladwin Shitolo‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza or Happy Jele [in defence]‚ then Innocent Maela‚ Mthokozisi Dube [at wingback]‚ then Marshall Munetsi‚ Musa Nyatama [in midfield] and Justin Shonga [upfront]‚" Komphela said.
"He’s got three defenders and seven attackers. We’ve got three defenders and seven attackers. Who’s parking the bus?
Sredojevic has said that his team’s 4-2 Premiership victory against Chippa United in their last game proved what he has been saying about Bucs being a work in progress.
Pirates’ impressive form and positive football have raised hopes among Buccaneers fans of a victory on Saturday. In particular‚ the six-goal thriller in Port Elizabeth against Chippa on Sunday has tongues wagging.
But Sredojevic said that if anything the game‚ far from being convincing‚ proved that Pirates have much tightening up to do.
TimesLIVE
