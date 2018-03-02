Sport / Soccer

SOWETO DERBY

Komphela: Chiefs never park the bus

02 March 2018 - 05:29 Marc Strydom
Steve Komphela. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Steve Komphela. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is growing increasingly frustrated at what is‚ in fact‚ an incorrect common perception that his team play with five defenders.

He said this week‚ ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm)‚ that Chiefs "have never parked the bus".

Komphela pointed out that his 3-4-3 formation — which utilises three central defenders‚ two wingbacks on the side of two central midfielders and three forwards — can be very flexible for defence and attacking and has been recently replicated by Pirates.

"Could we think back to a match where you could say that Chiefs parked the bus? And then‚ as soon as we identified that match‚ we break it down‚ and then facts would show you that it never happened. At no stage‚" Komphela said.

What galls Komphela more is that Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredojevic has largely been praised since he started successfully utilising the same formation following a 3-0 Nedbank Cup shock at the hands of Ajax Cape Town‚ resulting in three victories since.

"I can count his [Sredojevic’s] team. Whether it’s Gladwin Shitolo‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza or Happy Jele [in defence]‚ then Innocent Maela‚ Mthokozisi Dube [at wingback]‚ then Marshall Munetsi‚ Musa Nyatama [in midfield] and Justin Shonga [upfront]‚" Komphela said.

"He’s got three defenders and seven attackers. We’ve got three defenders and seven attackers. Who’s parking the bus?

Sredojevic has said that his team’s 4-2 Premiership victory against Chippa United in their last game proved what he has been saying about Bucs being a work in progress.

Pirates’ impressive form and positive football have raised hopes among Buccaneers fans of a victory on Saturday. In particular‚ the six-goal thriller in Port Elizabeth against Chippa on Sunday has tongues wagging.

But Sredojevic said that if anything the game‚ far from being convincing‚ proved that Pirates have much tightening up to do.

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
De Villiers and Nienaber to help new Bok coach
Sport / Rugby
2.
It’s time for Morné and AB to step up
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie Erasmus appointed Springbok coach
Sport / Rugby
4.
Opening salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Opening salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: A huge weekend of sport awaits the new minister
Opinion / Columnists

Derby draw? Forget it, says Chiefs striker Mark Williams
Sport / Soccer

Komphela predicts ‘sparks’ at Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.