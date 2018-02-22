Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Wits go down, but go through

22 February 2018 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Gavin Hunt. Picture: REUTERS
Gavin Hunt. Picture: REUTERS

BidVest Wits was defeated 1-0 by Mauritian side Pamplemousse in their African Champions League first-round tie on Wednesday‚ but still advance to the next stage 2-1 on aggregate.

Mamelodi Sundowns also found out their opponents in the next round as Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports beat LLB Acad-emic of Burundi 1-0 to set up a March meeting with Downs.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt selected a team with good experience for the tie against Pamplemousse that included Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Bongani Khumalo‚ Reeve Frosler‚ Granwald Scott‚ Eleazar Rodgers‚ Sifiso Myeni and Vincent Pule.

But they fell behind to a goal from Mauritian international Kevin Perticots in the first minute‚ leaving Hunt to sweat out the remainder of the game as the home side tried to force the fixture into extra time.

