A new Banyana Banyana coach is expected to be announced at a media conference at Safa House on Thursday morning, 18 months after Vera Pauw left the job in August 2016.

Pauw’s assistant‚ former Banyana star Desiree Ellis‚ has filled the position in a caretaker role since.

It was not clear who would be appointed permanent coach.

One Safa official‚ though‚ did say the appointment "should be obvious by now".

Safa had spent months courting overseas coaches for the position. However, Ellis is the only "obvious" candidate whose name has been linked to the job.

Under Ellis‚ Banyana won the 2017 Cosafa Cup in September and the Caf’s Women’s Team of the Year 2017 in January.

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi would only say: "Come and see what we are announcing.

"Don’t forget the team is leaving for Cyprus tomorrow," he added. "So we might just be inviting you to come and say bye to the team."

Banyana leave on Thursday to compete in the Cyprus Women’s Cup starting on Monday‚ where they have been drawn in Group C with Hungary‚ Slovakia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ellis, 54, is a former Banyana midfielder who is a founding member of the South African women’s national football team.

She was the national side’s second captain.

