Ellis in line for the Banyana top job

22 February 2018 - 05:30 Marc Strydom
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED

A new Banyana Banyana coach is expected to be announced at a media conference at Safa House on Thursday morning, 18 months after Vera Pauw left the job in August 2016.

Pauw’s assistant‚ former Banyana star Desiree Ellis‚ has filled the position in a caretaker role since.

It was not clear who would be appointed permanent coach.

One Safa official‚ though‚ did say the appointment "should be obvious by now".

Safa had spent months courting overseas coaches for the position. However, Ellis is the only "obvious" candidate whose name has been linked to the job.

Under Ellis‚ Banyana won the 2017 Cosafa Cup in September and the Caf’s Women’s Team of the Year 2017 in January.

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi would only say: "Come and see what we are announcing.

"Don’t forget the team is leaving for Cyprus tomorrow," he added. "So we might just be inviting you to come and say bye to the team."

Banyana leave on Thursday to compete in the Cyprus Women’s Cup starting on Monday‚ where they have been drawn in Group C with Hungary‚ Slovakia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ellis, 54, is a former Banyana midfielder who is a founding member of the South African women’s national football team.

She was the national side’s second captain.

TimesLIVE

Mother City love makes Banyana dream

`About 12‚000 fans turned out at the Cape Town Stadium for the clash
Sport
1 month ago

Swedes are too hot for Banyana

The home side plays well, but poor control and decision-making proves the difference
Sport
1 month ago

Banyana Banyana start bid to qualify for African championships with game against Sweden

Coach Desiree Ellis says meeting Sweden will be a fantastic boost for younger players in the side who have not yet come up against such high-quality ...
Sport
1 month ago

Danny Jordaan said to be shopping for Banyana Banyana coach in the US

Women’s senior national team has been without a full-time coach since Vera Pauw resigned following a disappointing showing at the 2016 Olympic Games
Sport
10 months ago

Top five coaches in South African football in 2016

There is plenty to celebrate and some of the credit should go to the men and woman who sit on the bench
Sport
1 year ago

