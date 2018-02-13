Kane can prove Euro pedigree at Juventus

The Italian champions blunted Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar to dump out Barcelona en route to their second final in three years last season.

And German midfielder Sami Khedira believes stopping Kane will be just as big a task.

"Harry Kane for me is maybe the most complete striker," Khedira told the BBC. "He is strong, good with his head, fast, good with his feet, can score with one touch, he can dribble.

"For me he’s an amazing player and still young, so Tottenham are lucky to have him."

How long they will have is a constant source of speculation, because despite steady progress in four seasons under Mauricio Pochettino, Kane is still to win any silverware in his career.

Pochettino insisted Kane is Tottenham’s "present and future" after he again proved Arsenal’s scourge with his seventh goal in as many north London derbies on Saturday.

"Sometimes you believe that he is my player and I try to boost him," added the Argentine.

"I’m telling you and I tell again, in my experience in football, he is one of the best."

Even opposition managers are lining up to hail Kane as world class.

"We were caught by a super striker, he is one of the best in the world. He scores against everyone," said Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger, a week after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested England could challenge for the World Cup this summer with Kane in their side.

Spurs’ dramatic improvement on the European stage this season has mirrored that of their talisman after a disappointing Champions League debut last season. Kane has six goals in six games in the competition this season. Ronaldo has nine

However, with Real Madrid facing Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster clash there is the potential for the Portuguese and Messi to be dethroned as the Champions League’s top scorer for the first time since 2007.

Should Kane break down Juve’s defensive wall on his way to ending their reign, comparisons with Messi and Ronaldo will truly be justified.

AFP