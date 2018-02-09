Wembley starts to feel like home for Tottenham

"I think seven months after playing at Wembley we are starting to feel very good there," Pochettino said on Thursday.

"We don’t have another place to play — it is only Wembley. It will be a different game than we played before. It is always special, when you play the derby."

Pochettino was pleased with the return of defender Toby Alderweireld, who played 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 2-0 FA Cup replay win over Newport County on Wednesday.

It was the 28-year-old Belgian’s first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury in November and the manager confirmed a late decision will be made on whether the centre back will start against Arsenal.

Liverpool travel to St Mary’s on Sunday to face a Southampton side that ended a 12-match winless run in the league and climbed two points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion in their last match.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will welcome bottom club West Brom to Stamford Bridge on Monday on the back of losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and 4-1 away to Watford.

The results prompted widespread speculation that manager Antonio Conte would be sacked, but it appears that Chelsea’s board are prepared to give the Italian time to arrest the champions’ slump.

Leaders Manchester City have the chance to bounce back from being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley when they host eighth-placed Leicester on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side missed several good chances at Turf Moor and their gap at the top was cut to 13 points following Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Riyad Mahrez is set to miss the match for Leicester as his stand-off with the club continues. The Algeria international is angry about not being allowed to join Manchester City and has been absent from training.

Manchester United will hope to secure back-to-back wins when they visit Newcastle, on Sunday. The Magpies are 16th, one point above the relegation zone, and have not won in four league matches, although they have been boosted by the loan signings of Kenedy from Chelsea and Islam Slimani from Leicester.

Reuters