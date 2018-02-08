Sport / Soccer

That ref always wants to be man of the match, says Mosimane

08 February 2018 - 05:30 Sazi Hadebe
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: SUPPLIED

After getting his first marching orders in his professional career as a coach‚ Pitso Mosimane appealed to former referee Ace Ncobo to provide mentorship to Premier Soccer League referees‚ especially the man who sent him off‚ Victor Gomez.

Mosimane said referees had to manage the game and he thinks Gomez’s weakness must be attended to.

"Maybe Ncobo can come to the party there [Gomez] because I think Ace is doing a good job on the TV‚" Mosimane said.

"He doesn’t look the other way‚ he says it right. He’s on top. Ace must mentor these guys‚" said Mosimane.

The Brazilians coach will be on the stands when Sundowns play Cape Town All Stars in the last 32 of the Nedbank in Cape Town on Friday, but he was very critical of Gomez’s action to send him off last week.

"Gomez made history‚" said Mosimane of the referee who sent him to the stands in their league game against Cape Town City on Friday.

"The guy [Gomez] always wants to be man of the match. He wants to be centre of attraction. He wants that big games to have his big collar up.

"You’ve got to give him the space. Let him gloat. It’s personal‚ he has to be part of it.

"Look at his way of moving. Look at him. that behaviour influences."

