Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral says he will continue to play striker Tendai Ndoro until he is ordered to stop as the Urban Warriors prepare for a Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Pirates played a league match against Ajax last week, which they lost 3-0, under protest as there was a question mark over Ndoro’s eligibility to turn out for Ajax.

The Zimbabwe international has now featured for three clubs in the 2017-18 season – Pirates‚ Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly and Ajax – in contravention of Fifa rules, which state that a player may only turn out for two clubs in a single season.

But a Premier Soccer League dispute resolution chamber (DRC) ruled in favour of Ajax and Ndoro last week‚ with the league now set to challenge that ruling.

Fifa have reportedly sent a letter to Ajax telling them to stop fielding the forward‚ but Ertugral says he will in all likelihood start Ndoro on Saturday night.

"The DRC gave us a decision that we can play him‚ so that is what I have got [to work with]‚" Ertugral said.

"I have to field my best team and the moment that objection comes in and says I am not allowed [to play Ndoro]‚ then we must respect that also."

Ajax will be without injured Yannick Zakri and Mosa Lebusa, so Ndoro’s experience will be key at Orlando Stadium.

Ertugral says nothing should be read into Ajax’s emphatic victory over Pirates last week‚ a game in which the Buccaneers had the lion’s share of the

possession but were undone on the counterattack.

"It’s a completely different game‚ it’s a cup game. It’s not going to be easy for us‚ I know that. I know how difficult it is to play in Orlando Stadium against a team who wants to prove a point," he said.

Ertugral also praised Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic.

"It is a psychological game. Micho is a very good coach. They are playing very good football. I know Micho very well from when he was in Uganda and we would share football thoughts. He is a great personality. He has got the team to a level that‚ in the future‚ they are a very short way away from major success."

