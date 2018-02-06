Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham’s Harry Kane denies diving in row over penalties

06 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Grounded: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius brings down Tottenham’s Harry Kane, which led to a controversial penalty at Anfield on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Grounded: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius brings down Tottenham’s Harry Kane, which led to a controversial penalty at Anfield on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

London — Tottenham striker Harry Kane has hit back at Virgil van Dijk’s claim he dived to win a penalty in Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield.

Liverpool’s record signing said that the England international went down too easily under pressure from goalkeeper Loris Karius for the first of two Spurs penalties.

"I think it is a dive. You see him [Kane] diving clearly and no one is talking about it but I think it is a dive," said Van Dijk.

Kane’s first spot kick was saved but he converted a second deep into added time to salvage a point and reach 100 Premier League goals.

"He [Karius] has dived, he got in the way and I’m a player. I’m not going to jump out of the way because it’s football," said Kane, denying Van Dijk’s accusation.

"I definitely felt contact and I went down."

Kane, like Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, praised the officials for having the strength of character to award two controversial penalties at Liverpool’s home ground.

Assistant referee Ed Smart flagged for a Van Dijk foul on Erik Lamela for the second penalty after match official Jon Moss had waved play on.

"I thought the linesman showed amazing character to give [the second penalty] because a lot happened for the first one about the linesman so to give that penalty was massive — and it was a penalty," Kane added. The debate about the first penalty centred on whether Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren had touched the ball on its way through to Kane, who would otherwise have been offside as he clashed with Karius.

Kane’s late strike brought up a century of Premier League goals in his 141st match.

Only Alan Shearer (124) reached the landmark quicker and the Tottenham striker now has his sights set on the next 100, with Shearer’s all-time record of 260 some way off.

"That has to be the aim — and hopefully quicker than I got to 100," said the 24-year-old.

"It is nice, I am going to enjoy the moment but let’s see how many I can get this year [2018] and go from there."

Liverpool are positioned third in the Premier League, five points behind second-placed Manchester United, while Spurs are fifth, one point behind Chelsea.

AFP

Struggling Royal Bafokeng Nation to sell PSL team Platinum Stars

Because the economy is struggling and the price of platinum has fallen, the nation has been forced to ‘give away the club’, a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Dortmund hope for a bag of goals from Batshuayi

The Belgian has joined until the end of the season on a loan deal from Chelsea
Sport
4 days ago

Plat Stars staying put, says De Sa after sale

At a controversy-tinged media conference, De Sa declines to reveal all his consortium partners
Sport
4 days ago

West Ham suspend official in race row

Team recruitment official calls for fewer African players because ‘they have a bad attitude’
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A rude awakening for Proteas stand-in captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
Fans of Super Bowl winners Eagles run amok
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Local stars part of London’s new-look World Cup
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Amazon likely to bid for rights to English soccer
Sport / Soccer
5.
Chris Froome set for season debut in Spain
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

West Ham suspend official in race row
Sport / Soccer

Spending frenzy at England’s Premier League transfer window
Sport / Soccer

Focus on Sanchez debut for United against Spurs
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.