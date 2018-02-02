Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE PROBE

West Ham suspend official in race row

02 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — West Ham suspended recruitment director Tony Henry on Thursday while the Premier League club investigates allegations that he made racist remarks about African players.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Henry said the Hammers wanted to limit the number of African players because "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

Henry, it was claimed, suggested it was a policy supported by club management but he insisted West Ham had "nothing against the African race at all".

The club said Henry had been suspended while an investigation takes place.

The club said Henry had been suspended "pending a full and thorough investigation".

"West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims. The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included."

AFP

Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights

Big moves on transfer deadline
Sport
1 day ago

Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet

Jali’s representatives and Brazilians thrash out the finer details of a transfer
Sport
1 day ago

Why Ajax are in a fix over Tendai Ndoro

Ajax face losing points from their win over Platinum Stars for fielding the Zimbabwean striker
Sport
2 days ago

Focus on Sanchez debut for United against Spurs

Alexis Sanchez is poised to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet
Sport / Soccer
2.
What the one-day matches will be about
Sport / Cricket
3.
Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas focus moves from pitch to good wickets
Sport / Cricket
5.
Unfocused tennis bad boy Tomic gets taste of ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights
Sport / Soccer

Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet
Sport / Soccer

Why Ajax are in a fix over Tendai Ndoro
Sport / Soccer

Focus on Sanchez debut for United against Spurs
Sport / Soccer

Mosimane runs Bolt ragged at Sundowns’ training session
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.