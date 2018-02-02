West Ham suspend official in race row

London — West Ham suspended recruitment director Tony Henry on Thursday while the Premier League club investigates allegations that he made racist remarks about African players.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Henry said the Hammers wanted to limit the number of African players because "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

Henry, it was claimed, suggested it was a policy supported by club management but he insisted West Ham had "nothing against the African race at all".

The club said Henry had been suspended while an investigation takes place.

"West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims. The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included."

AFP