Ajax seal Zakri loan deal with Sundowns to boost survival chances

Ajax Cape Town have officially confirmed the arrival of Ivory Coast striker Yannick Zakri on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for the remainder of the season.

The Premier Soccer League strugglers had to cut ties with Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi to free up a "foreigner spot" in their squad to push through the Zakri deal.

Ajax are looking to boost their survival chances and the versatile Zakri will add experience to their forward line‚ which has also been vastly improved with the arrival of Zimbabwe’s Tendai Ndoro.

Zakri arrived at Ikamva last week and the club are going through the formality of a work permit application‚ with the club next in action at home to Free State Stars on Friday.

Uzoenyi’s exit from the club was expected after a falling out with then coach Stanley Menzo at the end of 2017.

Zakri looks a much better fit for the team and will certainly add some quality to their forward line.

