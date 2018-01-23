Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk says the impressive crowd turnout for their international friendly against Sweden on Sunday‚ as well as the reception the national women’s team enjoyed in Cape Town all week‚ are signs that women’s football is beginning to be "taken

seriously" in SA.

About 12‚000 fans turned out at the Cape Town Stadium for the clash‚ considerably more than either of the city’s Premier Soccer League clubs draw for games outside of the "big three".

It should be noted that entrance to the match was free‚ but Van Wyk said the whole week in the Mother City had shown her how people were warming to the women’s game.

"It was a phenomenal crowd that came out to support us," she said. "I think it is the biggest crowd we have ever had for Banyana. It gives us the confidence knowing that people are going to come out and support us‚ knowing that people are supporting women’s football for once," she said.

"To hear that stadium roar … hopefully we come back here because this was probably one of my favourite games I have played in SA to date. The atmosphere was amazing‚ even when we were 3-0 down‚ the crowd still got behind us.

"We didn’t see anybody walking out of the stadium like they usually do with the men’s football," Van Wyk said.

"In the streets, people hoot at us‚ people want to greet us‚ they want to take photos and selfies. It makes you feel like a professional footballer and you don’t get seen as just another girl wanting to play a male-dominated sport.

"It’s good that it is getting to the stage where people are actually taking women’s football seriously in our country. That’s amazing,"

Banyana had their moments, particularly in the first half against the Swedes, who are ranked No10 in the world, and with more clinical finishing the scoreline could have been very different.