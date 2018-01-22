Leonardo Castro strikes on debut as Chiefs go third

New signing Leonardo Castro endeared himself to the Kaizer Chiefs fans on Sunday, when he scored the winner in a 2-1 Premiership victory over Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Colombian’s 83rd-minute strike sent Chiefs into third spot on the table, behind Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

Baroka had got the ball rolling when Talent Chawapiwa turned his markers with the grace of a ballroom dancer‚ glided past the bemused Chiefs rearguard and then fired a low shot that beat goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, but hit the upright.

Baroka striker Lucky Nguzana reacted quickest to bury the rebound and give his side a 1-0 lead.

The stadium was about as silent as a funeral procession after the goal, but Chief made amends early in the second

half when AmaKhosi striker Ryan Moon equalised with a clinical header.

The Baroka goalkeeper Virgil Vries did not know much about the goal and he will probably rely on television replays to give him an idea of what happened.

Castro then gave Chiefs the come-from-behind win in his first game since his move from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs have been about as unpredictable as a nest of rattlesnakes under embattled coach Steve Komphela and this win will have excited those who did not expect it.

Kaizer Motaung’s club has blown hot and cold all season and even their staunchest supporters will not have expected the away win against opposition that has proven traumatic.

It was Chiefs’ second win of the year after beating Polokwane City 2-1 a week ago and this victory will have lifted confidence levels.

Baroka beat Chiefs 2-1 away from home at FNB Stadium in September 2017 and the Limpopo side will have fancied their chances in their own backyard at Peter Mokaba stadium.

Chiefs play log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league match in a game that can either strengthen the Naturena side’s title credentials or dismiss them.

In the day’s other match, Chippa United and Golden Arrows played to a goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

TimesLIVE