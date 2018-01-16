Sport / Soccer

JANUARY TRANSFER

Will United move on Alexis Sanchez?

16 January 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Alexis Sanchez. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
- Alexis Sanchez. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
Image:

London — Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are prepared to do business in the January transfer window should a "fantastic opportunity" arise as speculation grows that Alexis Sanchez is on his way to Old Trafford.

Two weeks ago, Mourinho thought it was unlikely there would be any arrivals in January, but Sanchez’s apparent availability may have changed that.

The Arsenal forward, out of contract in six months, appears to be on his way out after being omitted from the squad to face Bournemouth on Sunday.

Previous suitors Manchester City are understood to be reluctant to pay a quoted cost in the region of £35m to land Sanchez now and that could pave the way for United to do a deal.

Mourinho has done nothing to rule out United’s interest in Sanchez, calling him a "phenomenal player" and acknowledging that his club’s off-season plans would be altered should he recruit in the next two weeks. "Our squad was not [built] to have new players in January. We build a squad with this idea, with this philosophy that I share with Mr [Ed] Woodward and the owners. Normally the investment is to be made in the summer. The balance of the squad is made in the summer.

"But sometimes, it [a transfer] can happen. Okay, if on the table is a fantastic opportunity, you fight for that fantastic opportunity. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t."

AFP

Liverpool end City’s run in Anfield classic

Jurgen Klopp sends out an attack-minded line-up and is rewarded
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach avoids talking ‘big talk’

Milutin Sredojevic plays down two victories, saying he is still rebuilding the team
Sport
1 day ago

Zidane under fire as wheels come off for Real and Ronaldo

‘Shattered’ Real Madrid under fire after their 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Villarreal
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Kohli shines, but Proteas are on top
Sport / Cricket
2.
Englishman Chris Paisley scoops SA Open from home ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lungi Ngidi’s Test debut nets him a fantastic ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Steinhoff saga fails to deter Britain’s Coolmore
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns finally get their man as Brockie signs
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Liverpool end City’s run in Anfield classic
Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach avoids talking ‘big talk’
Sport / Soccer

Zidane under fire as wheels come off for Real and Ronaldo
Sport / Soccer

Pochettino eyes new record for Spurs’ serial hitman Kane
Sport / Soccer

Liverpool ready to halt Man City title march
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.