Will United move on Alexis Sanchez?

London — Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are prepared to do business in the January transfer window should a "fantastic opportunity" arise as speculation grows that Alexis Sanchez is on his way to Old Trafford.

Two weeks ago, Mourinho thought it was unlikely there would be any arrivals in January, but Sanchez’s apparent availability may have changed that.

The Arsenal forward, out of contract in six months, appears to be on his way out after being omitted from the squad to face Bournemouth on Sunday.

Previous suitors Manchester City are understood to be reluctant to pay a quoted cost in the region of £35m to land Sanchez now and that could pave the way for United to do a deal.

Mourinho has done nothing to rule out United’s interest in Sanchez, calling him a "phenomenal player" and acknowledging that his club’s off-season plans would be altered should he recruit in the next two weeks. "Our squad was not [built] to have new players in January. We build a squad with this idea, with this philosophy that I share with Mr [Ed] Woodward and the owners. Normally the investment is to be made in the summer. The balance of the squad is made in the summer.

"But sometimes, it [a transfer] can happen. Okay, if on the table is a fantastic opportunity, you fight for that fantastic opportunity. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t."

AFP