Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa is aiming to build on his team’s unbeaten run of three matches when they play three crucial away matches‚ starting with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

After Chiefs‚ Molekwa’s team face Orlando Pirates on January 20 before meeting SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 23.

"Our approach to these games will be normal‚ although we know we are playing some of the big teams in the PSL‚" said Molekwa‚ still beaming after his team’s 3-2 victory over log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane on Saturday.

"We knew that this kind of schedule will come at some stage and luckily I have all my players available for our first test against Chiefs on Saturday."

Before their match against Sundowns‚ Rise and Shine had won 1-0 away against Chippa United following their 1-1 home draw against Bidvest Wits.

Molekwa is keen to keep this kind of momentum going in their next three matches.

"We are hoping that with thorough preparation, we can get good results."

But his team’s defence — they shipped in 19 goals against 17 they scored in 15 matches — is a worry. "It’s something that we are trying to rectify and we are hoping to get a defender or two before the end of January to strengthen our rearguard, which has been leaking goals.

"It’s a problem we can’t solve overnight, but we will be trying to limit the goals scored against us," said the coach.

A positive for the Polokwane side this season has been Rodney Ramagalela’s form, which has elevated him to the top of the scorers’ chart with nine league goals.

Molekwa will be happy to see the January transfer window close with his top marksman still in the team.

"Rama [Ramagalela] is a true professional and we know that at the moment he still has a contract with Polokwane City‚" said Molekwa.

"In terms of speculation regarding his future‚ that’s something I can’t control, but all I know is that he’s focused on helping the team do well this season and I hope he will be around until May."

TimesLIVE