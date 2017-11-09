Sport / Soccer

COACHING

Mthatha Bucks part ways with Palmer

09 November 2017 - 05:30 Marc Strydom
Picture: THINKSTOCK
National First Division team Mthatha Bucks and coach Ian Palmer have agreed to part ways.

The Eastern Cape club said on Wednesday that this had been by mutual agreement.

Bucks have won one game of their last five under Palmer‚ lost three and drawn one.

"After discussing the club’s progress and fortunes‚ the club and the coach have agreed to part ways‚" Bucks’ chief operating officer Lunga Tukute said.

"In a sad state of affairs‚ the coach has lost his father on Monday and family bereavement meant the coach needed more time closer to his family.

"On the other hand, it is a critical stage of the season for the club and it is after these considerations that both parties felt it was in the great interest of both parties to part ways.

"We also wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the Palmer family and are keeping them in our prayers.... We also wish the coach everything of the best in his future endeavours.

"We will embark on a process to find his successor and we shall make an announcement when that is concluded."

Bucks have started with mixed results in the NFD in 2017-18‚ with three wins‚ four draws‚ though also just three defeats‚ to sit in 10th place after 10 games.

