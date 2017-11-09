Sport / Soccer

INJURED KEEPER

Itumeleng Khune joins Bafana in camp

09 November 2017 - 07:34 Tiyani Mabasa
Itumeleng Khune celebrates a goal against Burkina Faso. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU /BACKPAGEPIX
The arrival in camp of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has completed the team ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Khune‚ 29‚ arrived on Tuesday night after he was assessed by facial specialists in Johannesburg after he fractured a bone in his face in a collision with Chippa United’s Kurt Lentjies at the weekend.

If he gets the nod to start‚ he could play with a face mask.

Khune started jogging on Wednesday morning and is now likely to be in goal on Friday ahead of Ronwen Williams and Wayne Sandilands for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile‚ midfielder Tiyani Mabunda also started training on Wednesday after replacing his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Hlompho Kekana‚ who has suffered a family tragedy with the passing of his mother-in-law in a car accident.

Turkey-based forward Lebogang Manyama arrived in camp on Tuesday. All the overseas-based players are now in camp.

Midfielder Thulani Serero has decided to stay put in the Netherlands after his demand for game time was not acceded to by head coach Stuart Baxter.

The Bafana coach will be relieved to finally have his full squad in camp.

TimesLIVE

