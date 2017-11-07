Sport / Soccer

AFRICAN FOOTBALL

Denis Onyango and Percy Tau among Caf Champions League team’s top players

07 November 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Denis Onyango, African footballer of the year for 2016, and Percy Tau, both of Mamelodi Sundowns, have been included in the 2017 Confederation of African (Caf) Champions League team of the competition.

Three players from title winners Wydad Casablanca of Morocco were also selected. They are team captain Brahim Nekkach, Youssef Rabeh and Mohamed Ounajem.

The names of the selected players were released by Caf, the continental governing body.

Rabeh was part of a defence that conceded only one goal in seven home Champions League matches, while live-wire winger Ounajem created many goals.

Two more Moroccans, goalkeeper Zouheir Laaroubi and striker Achraf Bencharki, were among the six substitutes.

Wydad became African champions last Saturday for the first time since 1992 by defeating record eight-time title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 in the second leg of the final. The first encounter finished 1-1 in Alexandria a week earlier.

Tunisia left-back Ali Maaloul and midfielder Moamen Zakaria, who contributed five goals between them during the Caf campaign, were the two stars from Al Ahly to make the team.

Ugandan-born Onyango of 2016 champions Sundowns was named goalkeeper.

AFP

Chiefs fortunate to beat Chippa

Referee Phelelani Ndaba's surprise decision allows Bernard Parker to stroke the ball home
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates suffer Telkom Knockout woes

Polokwane City win penalty shoot-out after Bucs defenders fail to convert spot kicks at Orlando Stadium
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Micho ponders keeper options

Sredojevic could change his mind and start with Sandilands in the Telkom Knockout
Sport
4 days ago

Polokwane feeling upbeat, Chiefs feeling deadbeat

‘There is belief among our boys now‚ the confidence is coming back,’ says coach Bernard Molekwa
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA reminds World Rugby Council to play according ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Man City come out on top on Super Sunday
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pirates suffer Telkom Knockout woes
Sport / Soccer
4.
The nominees for SA Sports Awards 2017 are ...
Sport
5.
SA’s Dylan Frittelli pushes Rose all the way in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.