Denis Onyango and Percy Tau among Caf Champions League team’s top players

Denis Onyango, African footballer of the year for 2016, and Percy Tau, both of Mamelodi Sundowns, have been included in the 2017 Confederation of African (Caf) Champions League team of the competition.

Three players from title winners Wydad Casablanca of Morocco were also selected. They are team captain Brahim Nekkach, Youssef Rabeh and Mohamed Ounajem.

The names of the selected players were released by Caf, the continental governing body.

Rabeh was part of a defence that conceded only one goal in seven home Champions League matches, while live-wire winger Ounajem created many goals.

Two more Moroccans, goalkeeper Zouheir Laaroubi and striker Achraf Bencharki, were among the six substitutes.

Wydad became African champions last Saturday for the first time since 1992 by defeating record eight-time title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 in the second leg of the final. The first encounter finished 1-1 in Alexandria a week earlier.

Tunisia left-back Ali Maaloul and midfielder Moamen Zakaria, who contributed five goals between them during the Caf campaign, were the two stars from Al Ahly to make the team.

Ugandan-born Onyango of 2016 champions Sundowns was named goalkeeper.

AFP