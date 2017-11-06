Man City come out on top on Super Sunday

London — Manchester City were the big winners on English soccer’s "Super Sunday" when they beat Arsenal to go eight points clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea beat Manchester United, who remain on 23 points while Tottenham moved level with United after their win over bottom side Crystal Palace.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata condemned Jose Mourinho to another damaging defeat against his former club as the champions clinched a crucial 1-0 win over United.

Morata rewarded an enterprising display from Antonio Conte’s side when the Spain striker headed home early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

After losing twice at Chelsea in his first season as United boss, Mourinho, who won three English titles in two spells with the Blues, is growing accustomed to leaving west London empty-handed.

United have not won at Chelsea since October 2012, a barren run of eight matches now. But Conte can take heart from a vibrant performance that keeps his fourth-placed team nine points behind City.

Arsene Wenger says it will be "difficult" for any team to stop Manchester City from winning the Premier League after his Arsenal side lost 3-1 at the Etihad — a result which left him fuming at referee Michael Oliver.

Wenger said City’s quality, shown in their club record 15 straight wins in all competitions, makes it hard to imagine any team overtaking them, but he also took aim at the officials after his team suffered a disputed penalty and a goal which appeared to be offside.

"Can anyone stop them? It will be difficult, the way they have started the quality they have, but you never know.

"If, on top of that, they have decisions at home like that, they will be unstoppable," Wenger told reporters.

City went 2-0 up five minutes into the second half after referee Oliver ruled that Nacho Monreal had bundled over Raheem Sterling inside the area and Sergio Aguero converted from the spot. Arsenal players disputed that decision and were also upset that City’s third goal came after a pass from David Silva who TV replays showed was narrowly offside.

"I don’t want to take anything away from the quality but it happened at a moment when we were really in the game at 2-1 and it killed the game.

"It is the second year. We got two offside goals here last year and one this year," Wenger added.

The Frenchman felt his team had created opportunities and were in the contest until the controversial third goal.

"I felt it was an intense game of quality of both sides. Man City are on a high but I felt we had plenty of dangerous situations and chances," he said.

"Overall, once again, the referee made the decision again, with a penalty and an offside goal. We are used to it when we come here," he said.

"I feel they [referees] don’t work enough, because it happens every season. It is totally unacceptable."

Earlier Tottenham Hotspur rode their luck before South Korean forward Son Heung-min earned them a 1-0 victory over bottom club Crystal Palace to consolidate their place in the Premier League’s top four.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, fresh from beating European champions Real Madrid in midweek, found Palace a difficult nut to crack at Wembley and could have been behind before Son curled in the winner midway through the second half.

"No point in beating Real Madrid on Wednesday if you can’t win at home at the weekend," Tottenham defender Eric Dier said.

"We knew it would be difficult today with players missing but we wanted to keep the momentum going."

Palace have four points from 11 games but could count themselves unfortunate as Scott Dann was twice denied by Tottenham’s debutant keeper Paulo Gazzaniga while Wilfried Zaha wasted a great chance shortly before Spurs scored.

Gazzaniga, playing in place of the injured Hugo Lloris, also saved well from former Tottenham player Andros Townsend early in the second half while Son could have given a nervy Tottenham breathing space but dragged a good chance wide.

Reuters, AFP