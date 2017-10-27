Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has recalled veteran Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala to face Senegal in two World Cup qualifiers in November.

Baxter said that 33-year-old Tshabalala’s return was based on his outstanding form and was clearly not seen as a long-term plan‚ but more as a need to call up an in-form player who can bring quality to his squad.

Bafana must win both their matches against Senegal — on November 10 in Polokwane and November 14 in Dakar — to qualify for Russia 2018.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ injured for the Burkina Faso game‚ has been recalled.

Senegal named their 25-man squad last week‚ with coach Aliou Cissé including star Liverpool forward Sadio Mane‚ even though the winger is injured.

Senegal lead Group D on eight points. Bafana would leapfrog the Lions of Teranga from bottom place on three points to nine if they won.

It would appear Tokelo Rantie has once again snubbed Bafana. Baxter said he had contacted Rantie‚ who "needed space to think about his international career".

SA squad: Itumeleng Khune‚ Wayne Sandilands‚ Ronwen Williams; Morgan Gould‚ Tebogo Langerman‚ Clayton Daniels‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Tebogo Langerman; Andile Jali‚ Thulani Serero‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Themba Zwane‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Dean Furman; Bradley Grobler‚ Percy Tau‚ Dino Ndlovu