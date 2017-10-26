England’s Rhian Brewster sinks Brazil in semi

Kolkata — Liverpool player Rhian Brewster scored a second hat-trick in two games on Wednesday to send favourites Brazil crashing out of the Under-17 World Cup and England into their first final.

The striker, who scored three goals in the 4-1 quarter-final win over the US, floored the South American giants in the determined 3-1 win in Kolkata.

England will play the winners of the second semifinal between Spain and Mali in Saturday’s final.

"We are going to work hard and hopefully win," Brewster said. Brewster linked up brilliantly with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden who provided the crosses for the match winner. Brewster put England ahead in the 10th minute despite an attacking start by the Brazilians.

Brazil forward Wesley snatched an equaliser in the 21st minute to set up a thrilling match in front of a near capacity crowd. But Brewster made all the running. He put England ahead in the 39th minute, becoming the top goal scorer of the tournament with his sixth strike.

His seventh goal of the event, which is being hosted by India for the first time, came in the second half as it shut the doors on the three-time champions.

Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao had not let in a goal from open play in the tournament until the last-four clash.

Brazil forwards Paulinho and Lincoln created good moves but bad luck and England goal-keeper Curtis Anderson kept the three-time champions at bay.

AFP