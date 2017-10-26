Sport / Soccer

UNDER-17 WORLD CUP

England’s Rhian Brewster sinks Brazil in semi

26 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Top goal scorer: Rhian Brewster celebrates one of his three goals to send England into the U17 World Cup final. Picture: REUTERS
Top goal scorer: Rhian Brewster celebrates one of his three goals to send England into the U17 World Cup final. Picture: REUTERS

Kolkata — Liverpool player Rhian Brewster scored a second hat-trick in two games on Wednesday to send favourites Brazil crashing out of the Under-17 World Cup and England into their first final.

The striker, who scored three goals in the 4-1 quarter-final win over the US, floored the South American giants in the determined 3-1 win in Kolkata.

England will play the winners of the second semifinal between Spain and Mali in Saturday’s final.

"We are going to work hard and hopefully win," Brewster said. Brewster linked up brilliantly with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden who provided the crosses for the match winner. Brewster put England ahead in the 10th minute despite an attacking start by the Brazilians.

Brazil forward Wesley snatched an equaliser in the 21st minute to set up a thrilling match in front of a near capacity crowd. But Brewster made all the running. He put England ahead in the 39th minute, becoming the top goal scorer of the tournament with his sixth strike.

His seventh goal of the event, which is being hosted by India for the first time, came in the second half as it shut the doors on the three-time champions.

Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao had not let in a goal from open play in the tournament until the last-four clash.

Brazil forwards Paulinho and Lincoln created good moves but bad luck and England goal-keeper Curtis Anderson kept the three-time champions at bay.

AFP

Merseyside misery as Liverpool and Everton crushed

The Merseyside clubs were both hammered by London sides
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates trainer mulls selection for Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is not ruling out the possibility of bringing back Thamsanqa Sangweni
Sport
6 days ago

Chiefs' striker Bernard Parker has the belief

The Amakhosi striker hopes this week’s stellar performance has cleared his mind
Sport
6 days ago

Madrid draw a huge step up for Tottenham

Manager Pochettino says the result against Real Madrid shows his young side has the right physical and metal stamina
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle
Sport / Rugby
2.
Chiefs, Pirates out to break trophy drought
Sport / Soccer
3.
WP ready to roll in Durban clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
Two Sascoc probes ‘wasteful’
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Birkett at the double in China
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tinkler’s team lose the fear
Sport / Soccer

Slaven Bilic seeks respite from his woes
Sport / Soccer

United not as fluid as Spurs or City — Ince
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.