The Telkom Knockout gets under way this weekend‚ providing some coaches with a welcome opportunity to shoot for silverware but potentially piling pressure on others.

For Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, it is a competition that could end the Soweto giants’ unprecedented run without a trophy.

It has been more than two years since Chiefs last won a trophy‚ the longest wait in their history, and nobody needs to remind Steve Komphela that he has yet to claim a title in his managerial career.

Four points from two league games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates last week have lifted the gloom a little, but that would drop heavily again if they do not get past AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

Perhaps surprisingly, Kaizer Chiefs have opted to play this "home" match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban‚ meaning both clubs should enjoy significant support.

Chiefs are the most successful side in the history of the Telkom Knockout, with 13 wins from 17 final appearances, but have not won the trophy since the 2010-11 season.

The last six seasons since then have seen two first-round exits‚ two quarterfinal losses‚ a semifinal defeat and a loss in the final two years ago to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates will be in action in Durban earlier on Saturday, with an afternoon kick-off at Princess Magogo Stadium, seeking a first trophy in more than three years. The last one they lifted was the Nedbank Cup in May 2014.

Bucs have made a solid if unspectacular start to the new season and it would be a major fillip for coach Milutin Sredojevic if they could go deep into this competition.

Pirates have enjoyed near total domination over Arrows in recent times‚ winning 16 of their last 18 meetings. Pirates have also won all five cup games between the sides.

Pirates have reached the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout in each of the last three seasons‚ losing to SuperSport United in 2014 and 2016 (0-2 and 0-1) and to Chiefs on penalties in 2015. They have won only one of their eight visits to the final‚ a 3-1 success over Bidvest Wits in 2011.

Pirates have not lost in the first round of the Telkom Knockout since 2007, when they were beaten on penalties by Benoni Premier United.

It would be disingenuous to suggest that Pitso Mosimane’s job is under threat at Sundowns‚ but three defeats in the team’s last four games does not make for great reading.

It has been a little over a year since they were crowned African champions and already the players are talking about the need to collect more silverware in expectation of success.

They are away at Chippa United on Sunday, where another defeat and exit from the competition will inevitably lead to more questions about their ability to come through this particularly sticky period.

The first round of the competition gets under way on Friday, when Maritzburg United host Platinum Stars. Ajax Cape Town travel to Polokwane City on Saturday, while SuperSport United are at Bloemfontein Celtic later that evening.

Wits face their nemesis, Free State Stars, on Saturday‚ mercifully at home as far as they are concerned. On Sunday, holders Cape Town City are at high-flying Baroka FC.

