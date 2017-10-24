Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

United not as fluid as Spurs or City — Ince

24 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford applauds fans after a match. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford applauds fans after a match. Picture: REUTERS

London — Manchester United did not play with the same fluidity as their Premier League title rivals Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur, Huddersfield Town midfielder Tom Ince said after his team’s 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s side on Saturday.

Ince, whose father, Paul, made more than 204 league appearances for United in the 1990s, started the game at the John Smith’s Stadium as Huddersfield ended the Manchester side’s unbeaten start to the season. Huddersfield’s win, thanks to goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, was their first over the club since 1952, and Ince suggested second-placed United’s slow build-up play had allowed the hosts to exploit open spaces in their defence.

"When you look at United, they’re obviously a top-quality side but they don’t really play with the same fluidity as Spurs or Man City.

"They build up the game quite slow, they like to get it out wide and we felt that if we could win the ball back and try to exploit the space in behind — the space the full-backs leave because they go so high — then we were able to do that."

Promoted Huddersfield were beaten 4-0 by Spurs in September and have not met league leaders City yet.

David Wagner’s 11th-placed side will visit Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday.

United, who are on 20 points from nine games, will welcome Spurs to Old Trafford in their next fixture.

Reuters

PUBLISHED IN BUSINESS DAY -- NO REPUBLICATION RIGHTS

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
United not as fluid as Spurs or City — Ince
Sport / Soccer
2.
Foreign trainers set to flock to Mooi River sale
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Injury to Faf du Plessis spoils SA’s third win ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Coach Swys de Bruin proud young Lions made semis
Sport / Rugby
5.
Tinkler’s team lose the fear
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.