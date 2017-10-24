SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler is confident his side can lift the African Confederation Cup as they prepare to face Democratic Republic of the Congo giants TP Mazembe in the two-legged final in November.

SuperSport will win the biggest ever payday in the club’s history if they successfully negotiate their way around Mazembe, with $1.25m set aside for the winners.

Matsatsantsa have already played Mazembe twice this season in the group stages, where they claimed a 2-2 draw in Lubumbashi and held them to a 0-0 at home‚ suggesting the two sides are evenly matched.

SuperSport booked their final spot with a 3-1 away win at Tunisian side Club Africain on Sunday night. "I explained to the players that we needed to come here [to Rades]‚ to this hostile crowd and environment‚ and play without fear. That’s how we have to treat the game against TP Mazembe‚ irrespective of all of the experience that they have‚" Tinkler said.

SuperSport triumphed over Club Africain with a brace from Bradley Grobler and a 10th strike of the competition for Jeremy Brockie and Tinkler feels they were full value for their win.

"The first 30 minutes of the first half‚ I thought we were very good. We showed great composure on the ball. The decision-making was very‚ very good.

"We created chances‚ we got the lead and immediately after scoring, we changed the way we played. I think the players to a degree started to panic a little bit," Tinkler said.

© Business Day

PUBLISHED IN BUSINESS DAY -- NO REPUBLICATION RIGHTS