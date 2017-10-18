De Sa knows from experience that the Soweto giants can fade in pre-derby midweek matches‚ distracted by the prospect of the big game.

"One thing for sure‚ I don’t think you [a Chiefs or Pirates coach] play your derby team.

"I think you hold back probably a few players who have got knocks or cards," Platinum’s coach said.

"But you also don’t want to make crazy changes. You want to keep a winning mentality going. So I try not to read too much into that. Pirates could probably put out a second XI that is almost as strong.

"If they do make two or three changes — tactical or medical — they’re still a strong team. And it sometimes is an even more difficult way for us‚ where those players brought in want to put up their hand."

Bottom-placed Stars are still yet to win this season‚ though they have managed tight results under their new coach. Pirates have lost just once in seven league games under Sredojevic‚ winning three and drawing three to sit in fourth place.

The bravest punter would not have betted that, even rounds into the PSL season‚ Baroka FC and Golden Arrows would

be taking each other on in a top-of-the-table clash in Polokwane on Wednesday.

After all‚ Baroka ensured their PSL status last season via the promotion-relegation playoffs after they finished 15th. Arrows finished eighth.

Baroka go into this match looking to stretch their lead at the top‚ where they have a two-point advantage over second-placed Arrows, with both teams having played seven matches.

Baroka seem to have hugely improved from their near-relegation flirtation last season and captain Olaleng Shaku admits they have learnt valuable lessons form that experience.

"Last season was a learning curve for us because we finished 15th and went to the playoffs but came back to the PSL," he said. "We don’t want to see ourselves in the same situation as last season. We want to be in the top four when we go to the December break so that we make things a little simpler for ourselves when we resume in January."

TimesLIVE