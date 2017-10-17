Downs and Chiefs aim for points in major Premiership clash

Mamelodi Sundowns host fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a potential blockbuster Premiership clash at Loftus on Tuesday. Sundowns are fifth on the table, with Chiefs sixth. They both have nine points, but the Brazilians have three games in hand.

Victory for either team will see them close the gap on pacesetters Baroka FC and Golden Arrows, who meet in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Sundowns will want to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions League by Wydad Casablanca, while under pressure Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela will be desperate for the win.