Downs and Chiefs aim for points in major Premiership clash

Mamelodi Sundowns host fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a potential blockbuster Premiership clash at Loftus on Tuesday. Sundowns are fifth on the table, with Chiefs sixth. They both have nine points, but the Brazilians have three games in hand.
Victory for either team will see them close the gap on pacesetters Baroka FC and Golden Arrows, who meet in Polokwane on Wednesday night.
Sundowns will want to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions League by Wydad Casablanca, while under pressure Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela will be desperate for the win.
Chiefs have another huge clash against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday and this week could define their entire season.
In their last match before the Fifa international break‚ Chiefs lost to Baroka in Durban and the fans made their dissatisfaction known by verbally abusing Komphela and his players.
Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi said they were aware of the uncomfortable situation that Chiefs found themselves in, but that made them dangerous. "They are struggling at the moment, but they are wounded and want to pick themselves up‚" he said during the draw for the Telkom Knockout on Monday.
Cape Town City will start the defence of their Telkom Knockout title with a tricky trip to Polokwane to face Baroka FC.
Draw: Baroka vs Cape Town City, Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein City vs SuperSport United, Polokwane City vs Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits vs Free State Stars, Maritzburg United vs Platinum Stars, Golden Arrows vs Pirates
