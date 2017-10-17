Sport / Soccer

Downs and Chiefs aim for points in major Premiership clash

17 October 2017 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mamelodi Sundowns host fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a potential blockbuster Premiership clash at Loftus on Tuesday. Sundowns are fifth on the table, with Chiefs sixth. They both have nine points, but the Brazilians have three games in hand.

Victory for either team will see them close the gap on pacesetters Baroka FC and Golden Arrows, who meet in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Sundowns will want to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions League by Wydad Casablanca, while under pressure Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela will be desperate for the win.

Chiefs have another huge clash against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday and this week could define their entire season.

In their last match before the Fifa international break‚ Chiefs lost to Baroka in Durban and the fans made their dissatisfaction known by verbally abusing Komphela and his players.

Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi said they were aware of the uncomfortable situation that Chiefs found themselves in, but that made them dangerous. "They are struggling at the moment, but they are wounded and want to pick themselves up‚" he said during the draw for the Telkom Knockout on Monday.

Cape Town City will start the defence of their Telkom Knockout title with a tricky trip to Polokwane to face Baroka FC.

Draw: Baroka vs Cape Town City, Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein City vs SuperSport United, Polokwane City vs Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits vs Free State Stars, Maritzburg United vs Platinum Stars, Golden Arrows vs Pirates

READ THIS

Bafana Bafana climb six places in Fifa rankings after win against Burkina Faso

But at 16th in Africa, Bafana Bafana remain far short of Safa’s stated aim of regularly being in the top three on the continent
Sport
18 hours ago

How Downs plan to raise the tempo

Zimbabwean maestro Khama Billiat believes a win for Downs against Kaizer Chiefs can spur the Brazilians back to their best
Sport
1 day ago

Eric Tinkler tastes triumph in MTN8 final

‘Being the type of the person I am‚ I want more. We have another massive game coming up at the weekend,’ says SuperSport United ...
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
De Kock and Amla steal the limelight against ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Testosterone does boost women athletes
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Fed Express too hot for Nadal
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rugby champion Juarno Augustus schooled by the ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Pretenders take on the blue bloods
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Bafana Bafana climb six places in Fifa rankings after win against Burkina Faso
Sport / Soccer

How Downs plan to raise the tempo
Sport / Soccer

Eric Tinkler tastes triumph in MTN8 final
Sport / Soccer

Wayne Rooney penalty saves Everton
Sport / Soccer

Benni admits he got it wrong at MTN8 final
Sport / Soccer

No nostalgia to foul Tinkler in crunch final
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.