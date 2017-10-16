Wayne Rooney penalty saves Everton

London — Wayne Rooney came to Ronald Koeman’s rescue as the Everton striker’s last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Everton boss Koeman was on the brink of another damaging defeat after Anthony Knockaert put Brighton ahead eight minutes from full-time at the Amex Stadium.

But Brighton captain Bruno was penalised for fouling Dominic Calvert-Lewin in stoppage time and Rooney stepped up to score the equaliser.

"We are in a difficult situation, but it’s one thing to come out of this and show fight like we did today," Koeman said.

"At least we got one point, a point well deserved. We were mostly the better team. My whole football life is pressure. If I don’t get pressure from outside, I put pressure on myself."