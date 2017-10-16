Billiat‚ whose own less convincing form amidst the backdrop of unresolved contract negotiations has mirrored that of his club‚ said a win against a Chiefs side on the rebound from a defeat against Baroka could help spark Downs.

"It’s very important for every individual‚ for the club. It’s our home game and Kaizer Chiefs are a good team. We expect that we will have to work very hard. No matter how things are right now on their side‚ also on our side things are not the way we want them to be," he said.

"We want to be where we used to. And we need to get our confidence back," he said.

"So it’s a tough game for both teams. And we’re not expecting an easy game.

"We have to put up some good work and make sure that we take care of their strengths."

Downs might have the edge in form over Chiefs‚ who have won just twice in their first seven league games‚ but Billiat knows that in big three clashes that often counts for little.

"It’s not going to be how you played the last game when it comes to Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns. It’s what you’re going to do on the day that is important.

"And it’s very important for us to boost our confidence. We’re going to have a hectic schedule and be playing a lot of games in a short period‚ so we will need that."

Sundowns‚ perennially playing catch-up in domestic fixtures for the past two years due to their continental exploits‚ have 10 league matches and one cap fixture to play in the eight weeks to the PSL’s Christmas recess. That number will increase should they progress past the opening round of the Telkom Knockout‚ as Downs will expect to do.