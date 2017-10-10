Baxter calls off Bafana camp early

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter called off the national team’s camp on Monday to allow players to report back to their clubs earlier than expected and he is likely to ask for a similar favour next month.

Baxter‚ who faces possible dismissal if Bafana fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia‚ is expected to request clubs to reciprocate the gesture in the build up to the back-to-back clashes against Senegal.

"This will assist local-based players to report early at their teams as we want to keep a healthy relationship with all the clubs. We also believe this will help overseas-based players to spend a few more hours with their families than would have been possible before they jet out of the country to return to their clubs‚" Baxter said.

He added that their decision was also made easier by the fact that most of the players were carrying injuries.