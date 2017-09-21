Referees holding us back, says coach Benni

It has taken four-and-a-half weeks into his first Premiership season for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy to bemoan the standard of refereeing in SA.

And with good reason‚ too‚ on this occasion it seems.

Referee Khulasande Qongo disallowed what seemed to be a legitimate Cape Town City goal in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lehlohonolo got in to a low cross from Lyle Lakay to get to the ball ahead of Wayne Sandilands — when the Pirates goalkeeper did not have control of the ball yet — and scored in the 32nd minute. Qongo blew for a foul on the keeper. Thabo Qalinge then scored an 82nd-minute winner for Pirates.

"I think it was a nice game for the fans to see. I have certainly enjoyed myself, even though I might have looked a bit frustrated‚" McCarthy‚ in his maiden season as a head coach‚ said.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker paused‚ then added: "Umm‚ SA needs to up our refereeing a little bit.