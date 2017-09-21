Baxter calls up striker Dino Ndlovu for key qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has surprisingly named Azerbaijan-based striker Dino Ndlovu in the squad to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on October 7.

Ndlovu had been excluded from Bafana despite being one of the form South African strikers playing abroad.

Bafana could only manage a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier in October 2016 and Ndlovu’s rich vein of form will be needed if they are to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

While the West Africans remain unbeaten in Group D, Bafana’s campaign took a huge knock with back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Cape Verde, which left SA with a mountain to climb to reach Russia 2018. Burkina Faso are on six points, level with Cape Verde, but the Burkinabe lead the group due to superior goal difference. Senegal are third on five points, with Bafana bottom of the table on one point.

SA need to win the remaining three games to stand a realistic chance of qualifying for the World Cup. They have to replay their game against Senegal – which they had won 2-1 – after Fifa ruled that the match had been manipulated by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey.