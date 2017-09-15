SA’s back-to-back World Cup qualifier defeats to Cape Verde have sent them plummeting down the latest Fifa world rankings released on Thursday‚ dropping 14 places to No80.

The losses, which probably ended SA’s bid to reach Russia 2018, sent Cape Verde shooting up a staggering 47 places. They leap-frogged Bafana Bafana‚ who are now listed as the 18th best team on the African continent. That is well below Safa’s aim of being regularly in the top three on the Caf list and within the top 20 in the world.

It is Bafana’s lowest ranking since they slipped to No87 in 2012. The team’s average position since the start of the rankings in 1993 is 51.

Egypt stay on top in Africa, with Tunisia having moved into second place ahead of Senegal.

Germany have moved back to the top of the global list‚ followed by Brazil‚ Portugal‚ Argentina and Belgium.

Poland‚ Switzerland‚ France‚ Chile and Colombia round out the top 10.

TimesLIVE