Benni warns Chiefs better come prepared for league clash

Ailing Kaizer Chiefs have the look of a punch-drunk boxer and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is planning to pile the misery on his counterpart, Steve Komphela, when the sides meet at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
The two clubs have had contrasting starts to the season and while on-form City have won all their games in the league and Cup‚ Chiefs are yet to win in this campaign. Small wonder that McCarthy was not shaking in his boots when he was asked about City’s date with Chiefs.
"When the fixtures came out I said: ‘Ahhhh‚ I get my first chance to be a manager and already they want me to be the first coach to be fired’."
Indeed‚ the PSL fixture list seemed to be very unkind to the greenhorn coach — this is McCarthy’s maiden season as head coach — as City were pitted against league champions Bidvest Wits‚ unpredictable Platinum Stars‚ Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City in the first games of the campaign.
But he chalked up wins against Wits and Stars in the league and against Polokwane City and Wits in the MTN8.
"But you know what? Once a winner always a winner, my friend. You do not lose that‚" McCarthy said. "That is what I have installed in these guys [at City] and you see now‚ five games‚ five tests and we have passed all five and we have another couple to come.
"So we will see what happens [against Chiefs on Wednesday]. They had better come prepared for a fight."
McCarthy hinted that he had made a bet with Lehlohonolo Majoro and told the striker to score a certain number of goals to win the unspecified wager.
Majoro has been in fine form and has scored two goals in the league and Cup.
"Majoro has got his sights on something else and I am afraid I am going to end up on the losing side. Every way possible you try push your players to bring out the best in them."
TimesLIVE
