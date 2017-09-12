Ailing Kaizer Chiefs have the look of a punch-drunk boxer and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is planning to pile the misery on his counterpart, Steve Komphela, when the sides meet at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The two clubs have had contrasting starts to the season and while on-form City have won all their games in the league and Cup‚ Chiefs are yet to win in this campaign. Small wonder that McCarthy was not shaking in his boots when he was asked about City’s date with Chiefs.

"When the fixtures came out I said: ‘Ahhhh‚ I get my first chance to be a manager and already they want me to be the first coach to be fired’."

Indeed‚ the PSL fixture list seemed to be very unkind to the greenhorn coach — this is McCarthy’s maiden season as head coach — as City were pitted against league champions Bidvest Wits‚ unpredictable Platinum Stars‚ Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City in the first games of the campaign.