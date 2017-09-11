Sport / Soccer

MTN8 SEMIFINAL

Goal hero Brockie brushes distractions aside

11 September 2017 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Jeremy Brockie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
- Jeremy Brockie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Image:

Goal hero Jeremy Brockie earned praise from his coach after putting behind him his transfer dispute with the club to deliver a two-goal performance and see SuperSport United into October’s MTN8 final.

"He’s shown a lot of maturity and he’s understood that the opportunity for him to make a move will come‚" said coach Eric Tinkler after the 2-0 away win over Maritzburg United — for a 3-1 aggregate win — in the second leg of their semifinal.

The 29-year-old New Zealander had been the subject of a protracted courting by Mamelodi Sundowns but SuperSport consistently rejected those overtures, insisting Brockie see out his contract.

But there was no evidence of ill feeling between Brockie and his employer on Saturday as Brockie headed home both goals.

TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bafana handed a lifeline at World Cup qualifiers
Sport / Soccer
2.
Joseph Lamptey’s long history of disputed ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Why tackling should not be banned in school rugby
Sport
4.
Faf ‘honoured’ to lead a World XI to Pakistan
Sport / Cricket
5.
Global League yet to start, but losing millions
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Liverpool out to make title statement at Manchester City
Sport / Soccer

De Sa and Middendorp contenders to coach Platinum Stars
Sport / Soccer

Safa to challenge Fifa’s order to replay World Cup qualifier against Senegal
Sport / Soccer

Is Baxter the right man to coach Bafana?
Sport / Soccer

Alli finger fuss takes shine off England win
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.