Goal hero Brockie brushes distractions aside

Goal hero Jeremy Brockie earned praise from his coach after putting behind him his transfer dispute with the club to deliver a two-goal performance and see SuperSport United into October’s MTN8 final.

"He’s shown a lot of maturity and he’s understood that the opportunity for him to make a move will come‚" said coach Eric Tinkler after the 2-0 away win over Maritzburg United — for a 3-1 aggregate win — in the second leg of their semifinal.

The 29-year-old New Zealander had been the subject of a protracted courting by Mamelodi Sundowns but SuperSport consistently rejected those overtures, insisting Brockie see out his contract.

But there was no evidence of ill feeling between Brockie and his employer on Saturday as Brockie headed home both goals.

