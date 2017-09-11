Benni too hot for Hunt

The student once again got the better of his teacher after Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City beat Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits in an MTN8 semifinal at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy had the look of a man who had just passed his final exams with flying colours after City beat the more fancied Wits 3-1 on aggregate to book a date with SuperSport United in the final.

Hunt gave a 16-year-old McCarthy his professional debut in 1995 at Seven Stars.

A Robyn Johannes own goal gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute, but City equalised through another own goal from new Egyptian striker Ahmed Gamal Amr.

City looked solid and more composed at the start of the second half as they went in search of another goal.

It was the Cape Town upstarts who finally took control of the proceedings when striker Lehlohonolo Majoro held off a challenge from Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ turned‚ picked his spot and unleashed a low shot that beat Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.