Sport / Soccer

SEMIFINAL

Benni too hot for Hunt

11 September 2017 - 07:34 Mninawa Ntloko
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The student once again got the better of his teacher after Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City beat Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits in an MTN8 semifinal at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy had the look of a man who had just passed his final exams with flying colours after City beat the more fancied Wits 3-1 on aggregate to book a date with SuperSport United in the final.

Hunt gave a 16-year-old McCarthy his professional debut in 1995 at Seven Stars.

A Robyn Johannes own goal gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute, but City equalised through another own goal from new Egyptian striker Ahmed Gamal Amr.

City looked solid and more composed at the start of the second half as they went in search of another goal.

It was the Cape Town upstarts who finally took control of the proceedings when striker Lehlohonolo Majoro held off a challenge from Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ turned‚ picked his spot and unleashed a low shot that beat Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Five big lessons for the Springboks ahead of All ...
Sport
2.
SA's Kevin Anderson to meet Rafael Nadal in US ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cheetahs and Kings on brutal learning curve
Sport / Rugby
4.
Springboks draw is just the right tonic for big ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Hatherly in Burry’s footsteps at Mountain Bike ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Goal hero Brockie brushes distractions aside
Sport / Soccer

Liverpool out to make title statement at Manchester City
Sport / Soccer

Safa to challenge Fifa’s order to replay World Cup qualifier against Senegal
Sport / Soccer

Is Baxter the right man to coach Bafana?
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.