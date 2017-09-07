Sport / Soccer

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

On the house at Downs

07 September 2017 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Punch Masenamela and Gilbert Mapemba in full flight at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Image:

Mamelodi Sundowns are offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to create an intimidating atmosphere at Lucas Moripe Stadium when they host Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League match on September 17.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Coach Pitso Mosimane and his Brazilians will be hoping to take a giant step towards advancing to the next round when the defending champions host the Moroccan giants in the first-leg clash.

Sundowns, who have bread-and-butter issues in the Premier Soccer League when they travel to Goble Park to face Free State Stars on Tuesday, will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league as they lost their most recent match 2-1 to Polokwane City.

Alli finger fuss takes shine off England win

England manager Gareth Southgate plays down the incident, saying Dele Alli had been sharing a joke
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Verde in shock victory over South Africa

Victory against South Africa means Cape Verde have resurrected their chances of an unlikely place at next year’s finals in Russia
Sport
1 day ago

Clubs settle on Euro league changes

The decision comes amid reports the biggest clubs had held talks over the creation of a ‘Super League’
Sport
1 day ago

