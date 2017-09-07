On the house at Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns are offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to create an intimidating atmosphere at Lucas Moripe Stadium when they host Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League match on September 17.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Coach Pitso Mosimane and his Brazilians will be hoping to take a giant step towards advancing to the next round when the defending champions host the Moroccan giants in the first-leg clash.

Sundowns, who have bread-and-butter issues in the Premier Soccer League when they travel to Goble Park to face Free State Stars on Tuesday, will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league as they lost their most recent match 2-1 to Polokwane City.

