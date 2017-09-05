Sport / Soccer

2018 World Cup Qualifier

Cape Verde in shock victory over South Africa

05 September 2017 - 23:35 Mark Gleeson
Garry Rodrigues celebrates a goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Garry Rodrigues celebrates a goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Cape Verde’s Garry Rodrigues hammered home two stunning second-half strikes to earn them a shock 2-1 win at South Africa in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Dutch-born Rodrigues fired home a 55th-minute free kick to give Cape Verde the lead after they had spent most of the game on the back foot and he doubled their advantage with a snap effort from range in the 67th.

South Africa’s desperate efforts to salvage something from the match saw them pull a goal back in the 89th minute through substitute Andile Jali.

After beating South Africa by the same scoreline in Praia on Friday, Cape Verde, a tiny island nation of just over a half-million inhabitants, have resurrected their chances of an unlikely place at next year’s finals in Russia.

Cape Verde provisionally top Group D with six points with two games still to play.

South Africa, the 2010 World Cup hosts are bottom on four points, having topped the table before the latest round of matches.

Second-placed Burkina Faso (five points) and Senegal (four points) in third, also play on Tuesday.

Reuters

