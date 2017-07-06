Facebook, Twitter, Snap want video rights for Soccer World Cup

The tournament is an attractive target for social-media companies eager to exhibit more premium video and attract advertisers. The 2014 final was viewed by more than 25-million people in the US, the most-watched soccer match in the country’s history. With many of next year’s games at odd hours because of the time difference in Russia, highlights may be in greater demand.

The four companies declined to comment on talks, which could also include other parties. Alphabet’s YouTube offers highlights and historic games from the National Football League, while Amazon.com acquired the rights to show a handful of the US National Football eague (NFL) games in the upcoming season. Verizon Communications holds mobile rights to the NFL.

Facebook and Twitter hosted very little video during the last World Cup, which aired on Walt Disney’s ESPN in the US. Snap was just beginning to expand from video-messaging to hosting more professionally produced video and the company created a video, called a live story, of user-generated footage from the World Cup final.

Professional video is now a major focus for the three social-media companies. Facebook is producing original entertainment series and paying for short-form series exclusive to the social network, which has 2-billion daily visitors.

Twitter plans to stream live video at all times on topics such as news and entertainment. Snap, whose share price has slumped since its initial public offering in March, is funding original shows from traditional media companies.

Sports is a major priority given its large audiences and fans’ desire to converse online as events occur. Facebook just reached a deal with Fox to carry some of the broadcaster’s coverage of the Champions League, the annual European soccer tournament. Snap has struck deals for sports highlights including the 2016 Olympics. Twitter streamed several live NFL games last season.