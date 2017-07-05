Thulani Serero was delighted to be back on the pitch‚ even if just for a training game as preseason preparations with his new Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem got under way at the weekend.

And there has been a word of encouragement from new Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter‚ who said he was delighted to know the midfielder was back and can again be considered for the national team.

Baxter did not pick Serero for June’s trip to Nigeria for the African Nations Cup qualifier because of his lack of game time in his last season at Ajax Amsterdam‚ where he was relegated to the reserves as he did not fit into the coach’s plans.

Serero played for Vitesse in their first preseason friendly against a Ukraine club.

"It was important for me to get some match time back in my legs‚" he told the Dutch media.

The Soweto-born midfielder is one of several enforcements that Vitesse signed with an eye of their participation in the Uefa Europa League this coming season.

TimesLIVE