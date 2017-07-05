Sport / Soccer

GAME TIME

Serero gets in on the action

05 July 2017 - 06:25 Mark Gleeson
Thulani Serero. Picture: DUIF DU TOIT/GALLO IMAGES
Thulani Serero. Picture: DUIF DU TOIT/GALLO IMAGES

Thulani Serero was delighted to be back on the pitch‚ even if just for a training game as preseason preparations with his new Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem got under way at the weekend.

And there has been a word of encouragement from new Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter‚ who said he was delighted to know the midfielder was back and can again be considered for the national team.

Baxter did not pick Serero for June’s trip to Nigeria for the African Nations Cup qualifier because of his lack of game time in his last season at Ajax Amsterdam‚ where he was relegated to the reserves as he did not fit into the coach’s plans.

Serero played for Vitesse in their first preseason friendly against a Ukraine club.

"It was important for me to get some match time back in my legs‚" he told the Dutch media.

The Soweto-born midfielder is one of several enforcements that Vitesse signed with an eye of their participation in the Uefa Europa League this coming season.

TimesLIVE

Stuart Baxter plays his first hand

The new Bafana coach is realistic about the difficulties of the national squad’s clash in Nigeria
Sport
1 month ago

Bafana coach Baxter wants ‘warriors’ for Nigeria

Stuart Baxter will put on his Bafana hat to select players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria
Sport
1 month ago

Bafana extend unbeaten run after Angola draw

Encounter was a game of two halves
Sport
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Roger Federer’s ‘SABR’ swashbuckling spurs him in ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Baxter left to ponder after poor Bafana flop
Sport / Soccer
3.
What sore hip? asks Murray
Sport / Other Sport
4.
The business of sport
Life / Sport
5.
Peter Sagan times late burst to perfection
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.